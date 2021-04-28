Watch
Lee County Domestic Animal Services celebrates prom season with pet deals

Posted at 11:26 AM, Apr 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-28 11:26:59-04

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee County Domestic Animal Services is reducing adoption fees for May in honor of the prom season.

Adult dogs will be just $30 and adult cats $25 with an approved application.

Each week will feature a Prom King and Queen and the adoption fees for those animals will be waived.

The adoption package, valued at over $500, includes spay/neuter, age-appropriate vaccinations, county license, microchip, deworming, heartworm test for dogs 6 months and over, and feline aids and leukemia test for cats.

Lee County Domestic Animal Services is located at 5600 Banner Drive, Fort Myers.

The adoption center is open from 10:30 a.m.to 3:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday.

Check out available pets by clicking here.

