Lee County Deputy's association with suspected drug dealer leads to internal investigation

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee County Sheriff's Office conducted an internal investigation into Deputy First Class, Jasmine Lee, following a major drug bust. Complaints against Lee include, unlawful conduct offenses and three complaints for improper conduct (Communicating criminal information; Association with criminals; and Conduct unbecoming of an officer/member).

The drug trafficking operation investigation concluded in May, 2021. As a result, investigators made multiple arrests. In the their investigation, the Narcotics Unit discovered the suspects cell phones had several messages exchanged between suspect in the drug trafficking operation and Lee.

The internal affairs report shows a long time friendship between Lee and Melissa Cossio, who was arrested, along with several members of the alleged drug trafficking operation. It says over 3000 photos or messages were exchanged between Cossio and Lee since 2017.

No criminal case was pursued by the State Attorney's Office due to statue of limitations. LCSO had been looking into the ring for several years before making what they call the "biggest drug bust in Lee County history."

The Internal Affairs report says Lee admitted she, "wronged her ethical and moral values."

REPORT: The full Internal Investigation Report

In a statement released to FOX 4, Lee County Sheriff's Office said, "Sheriff Marceno demands each agency member maintains the highest level of standards, and he will take swift and decisive action to assure each member’s conduct is beyond reproach."

The IA summary will be forwarded to the Review Committee Board recommendation findings.

