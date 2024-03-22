Lee County Deputy charged with threatening to kill people

LEE COUNTY, Fla — Lee County Sheriff's Department Detective Erin Ortino was arrested and charged with Domestic Battery and Domestic Assault for an incident that happened on Sunday.

The arrest report says Detective Ortino threatened to kill people in her house who kept her from getting her gun.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said Det. Ortino is assigned to the Criminal Investigation Bureau as a School Threat Enforcement Team investigator. She is on unpaid leave pending the outcome of the criminal and internal investigation.

"As I’ve stated before, abuse of any kind is not tolerated. My team will work with the State Attorney’s Office to review all angles of this investigation," Sheriff Marceno said.

The report says she had been drinking at a Naples bar "and her father had to physically tackle her to the ground to prevent her from driving intoxicated."

She was able to get a ride home, according to the report, but someone in her house ran to hide her gun "so Ortino could not use it on [redacted] or herself."

The report says when Ortino could not find her gun, she grabbed another woman and would not let her leave the room. At one point, the report says she tried to kick and spit on the woman.

Later, after Ortino calmed down, the report says she got a knife out of her car and opened it twice in front of another woman, "pointed it at her and threatened her."

Ortino was booked into the Lee County Jail and was released on Monday.

Full Statement from Sheriff Carmine Marceno:

“I’m disappointed to announce that my team has arrested Detective Erin Ortino.

Just before 10:00pm on Sunday, March 17, deputies were called to her residence in reference to a domestic disturbance. Deputies determined there was sufficient probable cause to arrest Detective Ortino. She was charged with battery (domestic violence) and simple assault.

Detective Ortino is currently assigned to the Criminal Investigation Bureau as a School Threat Enforcement Team investigator. She has been employed with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office since 2019 and was previously assigned to the Patrol Bureau.

Detective Ortino is on unpaid leave pending the outcome of the criminal and internal investigation.

As I’ve stated before, abuse of any kind is not tolerated. My team will work with the State Attorney’s Office to review all angles of this investigation.”

