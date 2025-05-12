Lee County deputies search for suspect vehicle

Watch Now
FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help to find the pictured vehicle, which it reports was involved in a hit-and-run from May 8.

The details of the hit-and-run are unclear at this time to Fox 4.

The vehicle was last seen in the vicinity of Briarcliff Road and Blackhawk Drive in Fort Myers, between 5:40 p.m. to 6 p.m. It's described as a white or silver van and may have front end damage.

If you have any information please contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477) to potentially receive a cash reward.

