LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office is asking for help to find a missing and endangered adult, 24-year-old Gabriella Alica Jimenez.

Jimenez is a Hispanic female, 5’9”, with brown hair and brown eyes, according to LCSO. She was last seen on Saturday, 26th.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Gabriella, you're asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 239-477-1000 or SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.