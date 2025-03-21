Lee County deputies search for missing endangered man

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing endangered adult.

Deputies are asking for help to find 39-year-old Gary Martini.

Martini is a white man, 5’10, 300-pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. His last known location was leaving a home Thursday morning on West 17th Street in Lehigh Acres.

Martini was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt, blue jeans, and boots.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Gary Martini, you're asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 239-477-1000 or SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.