Lee County deputies search for missing and endangered girl

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help to find a missing and endangered girl.

Deputies said 15-year-old Chrisette Bostic is 4’9” and 125 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket with the letters “KTB” on the front, with lime green shorts and black shoes, according to LCSO.

If you know where Chrisette Bostic may be, you're asked to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 239-477-1000, or SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS to remain anonymous.

