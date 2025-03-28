Lee County deputies arrest student for making threats, including planting bombs around school

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office said a student is arrested for making threats, including planting bombs around the school.

Deputies said they arrested the student on Thursday at Veterans Park Academy for the Arts, after other students spoke up about their peer's violent plans. The School Threat Enforcement Team began investigating immediately and uncovered disturbing drawings to carry out a violent act inside the school, LCSO said.

They reported 12-year-old Brandon Vega Barrera had created a map of the school, depicting the location of where he would place bombs. The student had also written a manifesto in which he declared his intention to commit violent acts.

Detectives reviewed Barrera’s school-issued Chromebook and discovered searches to include bomb-making videos, notable serial killers, and terrorists.

Barrera is charged with written or electronic threats to conduct an act of terrorism and threats to throw, project, place or discharge any destructive device.

STET continues to investigate this incident and will work alongside the Lee County School District to ensure the safety of all students and staff.