Lee county consulting services hosts hiring events for debris removal efforts.

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee County’s disaster debris monitoring partner, Thompson Consulting Services, will be hiring local residents to support Lee County’s Hurricane Ian debris removal efforts.

They are offering positions for immediate work.

There is no physical labor, no experience is necessary and training is provided.

Qualified candidates have the potential to earn more than $1,300 per week.

Candidates must attend a hiring event in person to be considered for employment.

If candidates have access to the internet, they can preregister

There will also be an on-site registration kiosk available for residents without internet service.

HIRING EVENTS

Location: Jury Parking Lot, 2050 Broadway Circle., Fort Myers, FL 33901

Dates: 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 3 and Oct. 4; 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, Oct. 5 through Oct. 7.

POSITION DESCRIPTION

Debris Removal Monitors, also known as Data Collectors or Field Monitors, are responsible for documenting debris collection and other activities performed by disaster recovery contractors.

Candidates must meet the following criteria:

• Must be at least 18 years of age

• Must be able to read, write and speak English

• Must have a valid driver's license and safe driving history

• Must have your own working vehicle and cell phone

• Must have the ability to work in the outside elements for long periods of time (this may include standing outside for the duration of daily debris removal (rain or shine)

• Must have a flexible schedule with the availability to work up to 12 hours a day and seven days a week; may be required to work some days in excess of 12 hours

• Must be able to travel to various work locations within the recovery area

• Must have a high school diploma, GED, or equivalent. Must pass random drug screening

• Provide proof of citizenship or authorization to work in the U.S.

Thompson is an equal-opportunity employer. All applicants will be considered for employment without attention to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, veteran or disability status