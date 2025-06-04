Lee County considering ban on vaping and smoking at parks, beaches

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Tuesday, the Lee Board of County Commissioners announced that they are considering an ordinance that would eliminate smoking and vaping in county parks and public beaches.

“I think that’s pretty ridiculous,” said Fort Myers resident Aurielle Tedesco, who does vape. “I don’t see how vaping is going to cause an effect on the environment or even anything. Most likely you get sand in a vape.”

Fox 4 community corespondent Stephen Pimpo spoke with Lee County citizens about the smoking and vape ban and while some are for it, others don’t see how they can enforce it:

Cites like Fort Myers and Cape Coral have already passed similar measures. Victoria Suarez, who regularly takes her dogs to Judd Park in North Fort Myers, believes it is unnecessary.

“As long as they’re keeping others safe and they’re not in direct correlation with them, I think they should be able to do what they want outside,” she said.

Fox 4 spoke to several other people, like Cape Coral resident Bonnie Byer Jakub, who are all in favor of the effort to keep the parks and beaches clean.

“I would like them to pick up their butts or any of their vaping stuff and take it with them,” Byer Jakub said. “Off the beach, off the park so nobody else, animals don’t get choked on it.”

If the ordinance is passed, it would be up to Lee County Parks & Recreation rangers to fine any violators. It would be $100 for a first offense, $200 for a second offense and $300 for a third.

Fox 4 Judd Park in North Fort Myers is one of the Lee County parks where the smoking ban would apply.

“I think it’s going to be difficult to enforce because our rangers are already overloaded with everything they have to enforce right now,” Byer Jakub said.

She added that clean parks and beaches are vital for the tourism industry.

“Why worry about (smoking and vaping) when we’ve got Red Tide and all the rest of the crap going on?” asked Tedesco.

The Lee Board of County Commissioners have scheduled a public hearing at 9:30 a.m. on June 17 to consider the ordinance.