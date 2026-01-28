Lee County completes nation's first property fraud prevention pilot program

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee County has wrapped up a groundbreaking two-year pilot program designed to combat property deed fraud, one of the fastest-growing crimes in the United States. County Clerk Kevin Karnes is now calling on the state to expand the initiative to protect homeowners across Florida.

The county was selected for the state's first pilot program aimed at preventing property fraud by requiring anyone recording a deed at the Lee County Clerk's Office to present a government-issued photo ID before the deed was processed. Karnes argues this requirement makes it easier for law enforcement to verify identities when fraud allegations surface.

Property deed theft has become a rapidly expanding criminal enterprise. According to the FBI, it has cost Americans more than $1.3 billion from 2019 to 2023.

"It's a shockingly easy crime to commit. And that's why it's my number one priority. Basically, a one page document with some fake signatures and a fake notary stamp effectuates property once filed with the county recorder's office," Karnes said.

Karnes reported that the program successfully reduced fraud incidents, resulting in at least one arrest and two lawsuits. However, he believes more comprehensive action is needed at the state level.

"If you're saying, 'does this solve property fraud?' I don't think it's fair to have one county's opinion, out of 67, be determinative of that. So, part of my recommendation to the legislature is to expand this pilot program," Karnes said.

The clerk's office also encourages homeowners to sign up for the Property Fraud Alert Service, which notifies homeowners anytime a deed, mortgage or other document with their name is recorded.

