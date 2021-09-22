Lee County Commissions strike a deal with contractor to repair baseball fields

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A county official calling some of the areas in need of repair a structural failure.

That includes cracks in the concrete base and roofing damage.

The construction manager of both JetBlue Park and the Hammond Stadium renovation said they will fix any construction errors free of charge.

Manhattan Construction fixing problems that were brought up last year but were not deemed catastrophic.

“Manhattan has agreed to correct all construction issues even if they are just a visual and it doesn’t look good they are willing to fix it," Dave Harner, Deputy County Manager, said.

Manhattan also signed a five-year warranty extension, which could cover future repairs.

Once the repairs are made, a structural engineer will analyze the ballfields. The Lee County Board of County Commissioners will then have an independent structural engineer evaluate the report and double-check the repair work. This will ensure all proper repairs are to the county's liking.

Harner assures fans that repairs won't interfere with baseball season in our area.

“From our understanding that there is nothing serious, it’s not going to impact major league baseball. We have already been in contact with both major league teams. When it comes to minor league baseball, we will work the schedule so it doesn’t impact any of their games or the patrons as well," he said.