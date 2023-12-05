Lee County Commissioners agree on future vision for Civic Center

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee County has agreed on a vision for the future of the Lee Civic Center. In a meeting Tuesday, commissioners answered two questions about this aging complex.

The first question was the plan for the Whaley Hall - a building that has hosted countless events over the years including weddings. District 5 Lee County Commissioner, Mike Greenwell, spoke on the decision the commissioners came to: "Whaley Hall is unfortunately in a position where we don't have a choice but to go ahead and demolish it - repairs would be too expensive for a building that is really outdated."

The second question focused on the broader vision for the Civic Center and Fairgrounds property. After gathering input from public surveys, commissioners agreed they would like to see an updated indoor event center. Commissioner Greenwell highlighted their aspirations, saying, "We're just looking for the building to be much larger where we can do bigger events, bigger concerts, and national events. We're going to have a million people here soon, so let's build something special for them."

Commissioners emphasized that outdoor amenities, such as the Fairgrounds, will be preserved so the Civic Center can continue to be a versatile space for both indoor and outdoor events.