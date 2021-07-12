Watch
Lee County chips invasive iguanas kept as pets

(LCDAS/Facebook)
Tag Your Reptile event at Lee County Domestic Animal Services
Posted at 4:31 AM, Jul 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-12 04:31:45-04

FORT MYERS — Lee County Domestic Animal Services helped owners of an invasive reptile species fall into line with new state laws Sunday.

The "Tag Your Reptile" event allowed owners the chance to get up to five tegu or green iguanas registered and microchipped at no cost.

The new law requires that previously-purchased animals be registered with the state. New purchases of these reptiles are now prohibited.

Sunday's was the last scheduled event of a list provided by Florida Fish & Wildlife. The tour began in late May with stops including the Gulfarium in Fort Walton Beach and Miami Zoo.

