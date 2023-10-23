SWFL POLITICS | Byron Donalds gains local support amid bid for House speaker

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — LEE COUNTY, Fla. — GOP Representative Byron Donalds is gaining support for his bid to become the first African-American Speaker of the House. He's taken to social media with his agenda as House Republicans continue their search for a new Speaker.

Donalds is serving his second term, winning his first election to Congress in 2020 after GOP Rep. Francis Rooney vacated Florida’s 19th Congressional District.

John Meo Jr., Chairman of the Collier County Republican Executive Committee, believes Donalds is a strong contender for the speaker position. "I think he's bringing a very strong America First philosophy to this race. We've been extremely disappointed in Kevin McCarthy," Meo told Fox 4 News.

"At this point in time we feel we want somebody that wants to place America as the first and foremost important thing in their agenda," Meo added.

Donalds, often described as a rising star in the GOP, recently endorsed Donald Trump's 2024 election bid and has aligned himself closely with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Despite some clashes surrounding the curriculum around African American studies in the state, Donalds bills himself as an America First Republican and said he hopes to "become the first African American Speaker, the first Speaker from the great state of Florida, and the next Speaker of the 118th Congress."

In an interview with Fox News, he emphasized the need to prioritize several key issues if elected, including expeditious work on appropriations bills and border security.

Donalds joins either other Republicans running for House speaker.

