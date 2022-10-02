Lee County announces Hurricane Ian hiring event

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee County’s disaster debris monitoring partner, Thompson Consulting Services, will be hiring local residents to support Lee County’s Hurricane Ian debris removal efforts.

The hiring event will be located in the Jury Parking Lot, 2050 Broadway Circle., Fort Myers, FL 3390.

It will take place on Monday (Oct. 3) and Tuesday (Oct. 4) at 4 p.m.

They will also take place Wednesday - Friday (Oct. 5 - Oct. 7) at 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Positions are for immediate work; there is no physical labor, no experience is necessary and training is provided. Qualified candidates have the potential to earn more than $1,300 per week.

Here is a description of the role :

Debris Removal Monitors, also known as Data Collector or Field Monitors, are responsible for documenting debris collection and other activity performed by disaster recovery contractors. Training is provided.

Candidates must meet the following criteria: