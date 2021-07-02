Lee County animal adoption center at capacity

FORT MYERS — Lee County Domestic Animal Services officials say their adoption floor is full.

As we enter the Independence Day weekend, the county's adoption center is offering a discounted $10 fee for adult dogs with approved applications.

Visit leelostpets.com to see all the available animals, including puppies, cats and kittens that are also up for adoption. The adoption center is open Monday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Their address is 5600 Banner Drive, Fort Myers, FL 33912. Appointments are no longer required.

Clearing space this weekend is of paramount importance for the animal services department. Every holiday where fireworks are involved means dozens of housepets that may run away in fear due the frequent loud pops and booms.

If your pet becomes lost, you can email Lee County Domestic Animal Services at lostandfound@leegov.com.