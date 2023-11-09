LEE COUNTY | 5 people dead after motorcycle car crash in Estero

ESTERO, Fla. — Five people are dead after a crash between a car and motorcyle ended up in flames. Officials say the crash happened late Wednesday night at the intersection of U.S. 41 and Williams Road.

Traffic has resumed to normal after a road closure.

Officials say a motorcycle was traveling north on US 41, while a second vehicle was attempting to make a left turn from southbound US 41 onto eastbound Williams Road.

The motorcycle collided with the right side of the other vehicle.

Both vehicles caught fire and came to a stop within the intersection, officials report.

While officials say speed may have been a factor in the crash, it is unclear how fast the motorcycle was driving.

One local resident told Fox 4 he hears people speeding down the road all the time.

"If you do 40-50 miles an hour, you do not hear that noise. But if you go up to 70 and 90 miles an hour, you'll hear it in my room, and I live less than a quarter mile from here," said Louis Lahare of Estero.

Other residents expressed shock over the fatal crash.

In an email to Fox 4, Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Gregory S. Bueno said the accident remains under investigation.