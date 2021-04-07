Lee Commissioners award state grants to partners for affordable housing

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee Board of County Commissioners awarded additional 2019/2020 State Housing Initiatives Partnership (SHIP) grant agreements totaling $294,884 to local partners for affordable housing.

The grants awarded are:

· Habitat for Humanity of Lee and Hendry Counties, Inc. – $100,000 for construction of two single-family houses for two very low-income households with priority for households with special needs.

· LARC, Inc. – $94,884 for rental rehabilitation of a group home for six very low-income individuals with special needs.

· Dunbar Improvements Association, Inc. – $100,000 for rental rehabilitation for five very low-income households with special needs.

Lee County has received funds from the SHIP program since 1999 for the provision of affordable housing. The SHIP program is funded by revenues collected by the state from a surcharge on documentary stamps and distributed to counties and local governments as grants. Distributions are made on a population-based formula through the Florida Housing Finance Corporation, a state agency created to assist in providing a range of affordable housing opportunities.