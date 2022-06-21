Lee Commissioners approve construction phase of Lehigh Acres Park expansion

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — The Lee Board of County Commissioners voted to approve an agreement Tuesday for the construction phase to expand Lehigh Acres Park, with a budget of $16.6 million.

About 41 acres of vacant land will be developed to accommodate the increased demand. The expansion will include:

Three football fields with lighting

Permanent restroom facilities

Disc golf course

Concession building

Locker rooms

Paved parking lot

Pavilions

Nature trails

The existing park also will be upgraded with the addition of four pickleball courts, the relocation of the batting cage and construction of a covered maintenance building.

The Lehigh Acres Raiders Football league will provide the scoreboards for each of the football fields and kitchen equipment for the concession building.

The project is planned to be complete in December 2023. Chris-Tel Construction Company a local construction company in SWFL will build the project.