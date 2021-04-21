Lee Commissioners approve agreement to create 6-mile linear park along Able Canal in Lehigh Acres

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday voted to accept an interlocal agreement with the Lehigh Acres Municipal Services Improvement District (LA-MSID) that authorizes Lee County to develop, operate and maintain a 6-mile-long linear park along the northern side of Able Canal in Lehigh Acres.

The linear park will include a shared-use pathway with connections to Harns Marsh, Lehigh Acres Park/Barbara Farrell Park, Lehigh Elementary School and Lehigh Acres Trailhead Park.

The property is owned by LA-MSID and the district will be closely involved in the design, permitting, construction and subsequent operation and maintenance of the park. The district will be responsible for the operation and maintenance of infrastructure not associated with the linear park project.

The pathway has the potential to foster healthy recreational activities, as well as provide convenient and safe non-motorized access between numerous residential, commercial, recreational and civic destinations. This could reduce motor vehicle traffic in Lehigh Acres.

Lee County is contributing $2 million to the project and Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is contributing $4.9 million.

A contract for design services for the linear park is expected to be brought before the Board in June.