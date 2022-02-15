Lee Commissioners approve $25 million for Big Carlos Pass Bridge

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee Board of County Commissioners voted Tuesday to approve an agreement with the Florida Department of Transportation for $25 million in federal funds to assist with the construction of the Big Carlos Pass Bridge.

The replacement of the bridge is a top priority for the Board.

Lee County DOT began a Project Development & Environmental Study in 2016.

The Board approved the recommended 60-foot Vertical Clearance Fixed-Span Bridge alternative on Dec. 18, 2018. The fixed-span bridge is less expensive to build and maintain than a movable bridge.

Developers say the new bridge will be constructed on the Gulf side of the existing bridge, which will remain open during construction.

The roadway configuration will include one travel lane in each direction, bicycle lanes, a six-foot-wide sidewalk along the north side of Estero Boulevard, and a 10-foot-wide shared-use path along the south side of Estero Boulevard.

Lee County Department of Transportation plans to start the construction of the Big Carlos Pass Bridge this fiscal year.

The total project costs are an estimated $80.2 million.

Commissioners say the current bridge is safe for motorists.