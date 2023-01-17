Lee Commissioners accept FDEP grant funds to place beach sand

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lee Board of County Commissioners voted Tuesday to accept grant funds of $5 million from the Florida Department of Environmental Protection for Hurricane Ian and Nicole Emergency Recovery to place sand on Lee County beaches.

The State of Florida allocated $5 million for the beach and dune sand placement. It will help provide storm protection and recreational benefits along the publicly accessible and heavily used beaches eroded by Hurricane Ian.

The project consists of trucking sand to beaches previously designated by the state as critically eroded and actively managed by Lee County to protect public infrastructure currently at risk from hurricane impacts.

Locations include Lovers Key and south of Blind Pass where the severely eroded beach threatens the Sanibel Captiva Road evacuation route.