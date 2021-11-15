Lee Co. Sheriff: Checkbooks targeted in mail theft

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno warns residents to keep a close watch on their mailboxes after a recent string of mail theft reports.

"Suspects are primarily searching for checks and/or checkbooks with the intention of altering and forging them," Marceno said.

Mail theft, he added, is a "crime of opportunity," and the best way to combat it is to be vigilant.

Marceno suggests being mindful of delivery times in your neighborhood and to collect your mail as soon as possible. He adds that seeing mail pile up in a box can also alert would-be thieves that you may be away from home, leaving your property vulnerable to break-ins.

"As the majority of these thefts appear to be occurring overnight, never leave outgoing checks in your mailbox during the evening hours," Marceno said. "Place outgoing mail in your mailbox as close to pick up time as possible."

