Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Lee Board of County Commissioners awarded State Housing Initiatives Partnership grants

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Lee County logo
Lee County
Posted at 10:47 AM, Apr 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-06 10:47:08-04

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee Board of County Commissioners awarded additional State Housing Initiatives Partnership (SHIP) grant agreements totaling $294,884 to local partners for affordable housing.

The grants awarded are:

· Habitat for Humanity of Lee and Hendry Counties, Inc. – $100,000 for construction of two single-family houses for two very low-income households with priority for households with special needs.
· LARC, Inc. – $94,884 for rental rehabilitation of a group home for six very low-income individuals with special needs.
· Dunbar Improvements Association, Inc. – $100,000 for rental rehabilitation for five very low-income households with special needs.

The SHIP program is funded by revenues collected by the state from a surcharge on documentary stamps and distributed to counties and local governments as grants.

Distributions are made on a population-based formula through the Florida Housing Finance Corporation.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 4 News app on Roku

About Us

Watch FOX 4 News coverage on Roku