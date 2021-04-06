Lee Board of County Commissioners awarded State Housing Initiatives Partnership grants

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee Board of County Commissioners awarded additional State Housing Initiatives Partnership (SHIP) grant agreements totaling $294,884 to local partners for affordable housing.

The grants awarded are:

· Habitat for Humanity of Lee and Hendry Counties, Inc. – $100,000 for construction of two single-family houses for two very low-income households with priority for households with special needs.

· LARC, Inc. – $94,884 for rental rehabilitation of a group home for six very low-income individuals with special needs.

· Dunbar Improvements Association, Inc. – $100,000 for rental rehabilitation for five very low-income households with special needs.

The SHIP program is funded by revenues collected by the state from a surcharge on documentary stamps and distributed to counties and local governments as grants.

Distributions are made on a population-based formula through the Florida Housing Finance Corporation.