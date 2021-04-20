Watch
Lee Board of County Commissioners approves million dollar contract to resurface selected Lehigh Acres roads

FORT MYERS, Fla. — The Lee Board of County Commissioners Tuesday voted to approve a $1,374,000 contract to resurface selected Lehigh Acres roads.

This is part of a $5 million commitment for this budget year.

The contract, with Community Asphalt Corp., is for resurfacing 59 neighborhood streets and includes resurfacing, excavation, installing 42 drainage culvert pipes, sodding, and striping.

Each year, certain roads in Lehigh Acres are ranked and selected for paving based on resident requests, road conditions, and the number of residences on the road.

Commissioner Frank Mann, whose district includes Lehigh Acres, said the county’s $5 million-per-year commitment for the last four years is significant and has greatly improved Lehigh’s neighborhood streets.

There is no information on which roads were selected.

