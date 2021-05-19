Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Lee and Collier Counties top place for boat accidents according to new report

items.[0].image.alt
AP images
AP9108080558.jpg
Posted at 9:58 AM, May 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-19 09:58:45-04

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has released the 2020 Boating Accident Statistical Report.

The report comes just in time for National Safe Boating Week, which is from May 22nd to the 28th.

The 2020 Boating Accident Statistical Report, featured the top ten counties with the most boating accidents. Both Lee and Collier Counties made the list.

FWC encourages boaters to wear their life jackets, maintain 360-degree awareness, and know the dangers (and penalties) for operating a vessel while impaired.

According to the report having no proper lookout was a top reason why accidents occurred in Collier and Lee Counties, followed by operator inexperience.

FWC encourages boaters to focus on simple, effective steps that make boating safer.

Boating tips can be found at MyFWC.com/Boating.

To report people who are boating dangerously, call 888-404-FWCC (3922) or text Tip@MyFWC.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
FOX 4 News app on Roku

About Us

Watch FOX 4 News coverage on Roku