Lee and Collier Counties school open enrollment in January

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla.—Open enrollment begins January 10, 2018 for Collier County school district. The county’s priority application window closes on February 15th.

Lee County’s open enrollment window begins on January 22, 2018 and ends on March 23, 2018.

The Lee County school district says incoming 9th graders will be sent applications in the mail on January 19, 2018. 6th graders will have the applications sent on February 9, 2018. Incoming kindergartners will have their applications mailed out February 2, 2018.

On January 11, 2018, the Lee County School District will host a live webinar on their Facebook page to discuss open enrollment. It will be from 6 P.M. until 7 P.M.