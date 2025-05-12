Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

LCSO says Fort Myers man throws, kills kitten

Witnesses said they heard the kitten crying before the suspect killed it
LCSO kitten death
Lee County Sheriff's Office
LCSO kitten death
Posted
and last updated

WARNING: The details in this story might be disturbing for some viewers.

A Fort Myers man faces aggravated animal cruelty charges after allegedly killing a kitten by violently throwing it to the ground.

Lee County Deputies report that on Saturday around 6:30 p.m., they were called to Figueroa Avenue about animal abuse.

Deputies talked to witnesses, who said they saw Alfonso Alexander Perez Nas, 24, drinking alcohol and violently throwing a kitten to the ground. The kitten cried and appeared lifeless, witnesses said. Sadly, the kitten died on impact.

They said Perez Nas then held the kitten to the sky, and said he was going to "put on some music and kill more cats."

5th Precinct detectives and the Animal Cruelty Task Force investigated, searched, and then took the kitten from the backyard.

LCSO posted a video of the incident here.

He is in the Lee County Jail and charged with aggravated animal cruelty.

According to Florida law, animal cruelty charges can range in fines from $2,500 to $10,000, on top of other potential punishments.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

About Us

Local Coverage on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Watch Live and Free 24/7.