LCSO says Fort Myers man throws, kills kitten

WARNING: The details in this story might be disturbing for some viewers.

A Fort Myers man faces aggravated animal cruelty charges after allegedly killing a kitten by violently throwing it to the ground.

Lee County Deputies report that on Saturday around 6:30 p.m., they were called to Figueroa Avenue about animal abuse.

Deputies talked to witnesses, who said they saw Alfonso Alexander Perez Nas, 24, drinking alcohol and violently throwing a kitten to the ground. The kitten cried and appeared lifeless, witnesses said. Sadly, the kitten died on impact.

They said Perez Nas then held the kitten to the sky, and said he was going to "put on some music and kill more cats."

5th Precinct detectives and the Animal Cruelty Task Force investigated, searched, and then took the kitten from the backyard.

LCSO posted a video of the incident here.

He is in the Lee County Jail and charged with aggravated animal cruelty.

According to Florida law, animal cruelty charges can range in fines from $2,500 to $10,000, on top of other potential punishments.