LCSO: Man wanted for 2004 homicide extradited back to Lee County

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A man wanted for a 2004 homicide is in the Lee County Jail after he was arrested during a traffic stop in Oklahoma.

Sheriff Carmine Marceno said in November 2004, Lee County deputies responded to Lover’s Key State Park in reference to a deceased male with apparent stab wounds.

Detectives arrived on the scene and it was determined the victim’s death was a homicide.

They identified a suspect, Sean Boles, and learned he had fled to Canada.

Lee County Sheriff Office

A warrant was issued for his arrest, but all efforts to locate him and get him back into the United States were exhausted.

Until last month, law enforcement officials say Sean Boles re-entered the United States and was arrested in Oklahoma for a traffic stop on January 31, 2022.

Sheriff Marceno said, “I am so proud of my Major Crimes Unit detectives, past and present. These cases are not easy, but this team is unstoppable, Even after all these years, we are still able to ensure justice is served.”

Boles is being charged with Manslaughter and Evidence Tampering.