LCSO: Man arrested after intentionally crashing into the back of a deputy's patrol car

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Lee County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) says a man intentionally crashed into the back of a deputy's patrol car.

According to LCSO, it happened in the early morning hours of Thursday, June 1, 2023.

Hendry County Deputies became involved in a high-speed chase leading them into Lee County. LCSO Deputies received notification of a stolen vehicle traveling eastbound on State Road 80 in the area of Captain Hendry Drive.

Deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle however, the driver of the stolen Toyota van refused to stop, turning around and heading back into Lee County.

According to LCSO the driver of the vehicle, 31-year-old Francisco Nicolas Lopez of Ft. Myers, fled from deputies at speeds in excess of 100mph.

They say Lopez did a U-turn and sped toward one of the deputy's vehicles and purposely crashed into the back of a patrol car.

The chase ended in the area of Edwards Drive, in Lehigh Acres.

Lopez was arrested and transported to the Lee County Jail on charges of Aggravated Battery with a Deadly Weapon, Fleeing and Eluding at High Speed with Wanton Disregard for the Safety of Persons and Property, Trafficking in Cocaine, Grand Theft of Motor Vehicle, and Operating a Motor Vehicle with License Suspended 3rd - Subsequent Offense.

