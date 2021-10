NORTH FORT MYERS, Fl. — The Lee County Sheriff's Office is looking for the public's help locating Travis Fitch.

Authorities say he was last seen near 19390 Slater Road, wearing blue jeans and a white t-shirt. They say he's about 5 foot, 10 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.

If you have any information, you're asked to call the Lee County Sheriff's Office at 239-477-1000 or Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.