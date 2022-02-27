Watch
LCSO Investigating Scam; say Suspects Pose as Lee County Sheriff’s Office Employees

Suspects posing as Lee County Sheriff’s Office employees to request large amounts of money to resolve warrants
WFTX
Posted at 4:44 PM, Feb 27, 2022
Lee County, FLA - The Lee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a recent scam throughout the area.

LCSO says victims are being called by suspects who are posing as Lee County Sheriff’s Office employees/high ranking officials to request large amounts of money to resolve warrants.

Also stating that the caller requests cash deposits and gift cards to use as a way to eliminate the warrant. LCSO says the suspect also verbally states case numbers, addresses and county employees’ names to further try to legitimize their scam.

Lee County Sheriff’s Office says it will not request money in any form to resolve legal or criminal issues.

If you get any phone calls or text messages like this or have received these kinds of messages you are being asked to report it to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 239-477-1000 or online at sheriffleefl.org utilizing the C.O.P.S. reporting system.

