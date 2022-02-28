LCSO investigating homicide in Lehigh Acres

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — According to a press release from Lee County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to Lehigh Regional Medical Center because of a victim who suffered a gunshot wound.

At the hospital, LCSO says they were able to find the victim's vehicle with suspected bullet holes, and have reason to believe that it's from an incident that happened off of Baieruie Circle in Lehigh Acres.

“That stuff doesn’t happen around here," says one neighbor.

“I’m shocked by it. It doesn’t really happen."

That was the general consensus of neighbors near Bennington Drive and Baieruie Circle.

Not many wanted to go on camera, but all said that it was out of the ordinary.

Lee County Sheriff's Office reports that it is an ongoing homicide investigation.

They say that it is an isolated incident, and doesn't pose any threat to the public.

So far, the victim's name, age or any other identifying information have not been released.