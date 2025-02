The Lee County Sheriff's office said deputies safely found a Black male child, but they need help connecting him with his family.

Lee County Sheriff's Office

The office said he is between the age of 13 to 16 years old, according to the office. They found him walking around in the area of the SW 24th Street in Lehigh Acres. The child is approximately 5 feet and 9 inches tall, between 150 and 160lbs.

He cannot talk, according to LCSO.

If you know this child, please call LCSO at 239-477-1000.