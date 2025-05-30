Watch Now
LCSO deputy saves man from overdose

Posted

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — A quick response from a local sheriff's deputy saved a man's life after a suspected drug overdose.

Deputy Jacob Sahagian administered two rounds of Narcan and performed CPR on a man who had overdosed on what authorities believe were laced narcotics, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

Sahagian was the first officer to arrive at the scene after the sheriff's office received the emergency call.

"No high is worth your life," the sheriff's office said.

The incident highlights the ongoing concerns about dangerous substances in the community and the life-saving measures first responders are equipped to provide.

