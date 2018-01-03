LCSO Deputy Dean Bardes passes away

4:22 PM, Jan 3, 2018
Copyright 2016 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LEE COUNTY, Fla. --- The Lee County Sheriff's Office confirming the passing of Deputy Dean Bardes.

News of his death breaking out  Wednesday afternoon. 

Deputy Bardes was involved in a deadly shooting that took place on I-75 in November 2016.

Deputy Bardes was assisting the Florida Highway Patrol with an unrelated traffic crash when a vehicle almost hit him. 

Deputy Bardes pursued the vehicle and was attacked by the driver when a Good Samaritan, witnessing the events fired their weapon ending the violent attack. 

There is no word on what the caused of death is at this time. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top