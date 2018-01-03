LCSO Deputy Dean Bardes passes away

LEE COUNTY, Fla. --- The Lee County Sheriff's Office confirming the passing of Deputy Dean Bardes.

News of his death breaking out Wednesday afternoon.

Deputy Bardes was involved in a deadly shooting that took place on I-75 in November 2016.

Deputy Bardes was assisting the Florida Highway Patrol with an unrelated traffic crash when a vehicle almost hit him.

Deputy Bardes pursued the vehicle and was attacked by the driver when a Good Samaritan, witnessing the events fired their weapon ending the violent attack.

There is no word on what the caused of death is at this time.