LCEC warns customers of phone scam

LEE COUNTY, Fla.-- LCEC is warning its customers about a scam alert in the area.

The company is getting reports of suspicious phone calls requesting information. LCEC says the callers claim to be with the company and are asking for account information and a pin number.

LCEC says they do not contact customers in this manner and it's a scam. They say if this happens to you, hang up and call their customer care number.