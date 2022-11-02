Watch Now
LCEC reports all power restored

Customers in Immokalee, Lehigh Acres, and Carnestown were impacted by outage
Posted at 12:02 PM, Nov 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-02 12:21:31-04

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — LCEC reported a large power outage in parts of Lee and Collier County for about an hour on Wednesday afternoon.

