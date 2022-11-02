LCEC reports all power restored

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — LCEC reported a large power outage in parts of Lee and Collier County for about an hour on Wednesday afternoon.

LCEC is aware of an outage affecting Lehigh and Immokalee customers. There is no need to report at this time as crews are working tor make repairs. pic.twitter.com/dke169yMTl — LCEC (@LCECSWFL) November 2, 2022

Customers in Immokalee, Lehigh Acres, and Carnestown were impacted by the outage

The outage lasted for about an hour.