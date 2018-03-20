Lawsuit against Florida over bump stock ban

CAPE CORAL, Fla. -- A owner of a local gun store is suing the state of Florida after the government passed legislation banning a bump stock and binary triggers without giving compensation for those who currently own the devices.

“Overnight thousands of people will become felons, just because they posses these devices," said Aaron Forum, owner of the shoot center.

While the Shoot Center is not apart of the lawsuit, Forum says the store fully supports the lawsuit. The suit is led by Andy Kagan, co-owner of Shoot Center and leader of Kagan Law Group and has five plantiffs that all currently own bump stocks.

“If the government is going to ban these devices then they should compensate the people that legally purchased them,” said Kagan.

Governor Rick Scott passed legislation in the response to the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Shooting to ban the "sale and possession" of bump stocks and binary triggers. Kagan says the lawsuit is not meant to challenge the legality of the case, but instead is about taking personal property without getting money in return.

“As soon as the government starts to take people’s property without compensating it, there’s a big problem in that.”

Kagan tells Fox 4 a bump stock or binary trigger can cost anywhere from $300 to $500. He plans on serving the case today.

“If we don’t stand up on this, next time it could be something you care about.”