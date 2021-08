FORT MYERS, Fla. — Viles and Beckman, LLC is hosting a Back to School Giveaway event from 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021.

They are providing free book bags and school supplies to the first 150 students. The event has outdoor games, free cotton candy, and Carballo's Catering food truck.

The event is located at 6350 Presidential Court Fort Myers, Fl 33919.