Law expands cell phone ban in Florida schools

FLA. — Florida lawmakers passed an education bill that will significantly expand restrictions on student cell phone use and make key changes to scholarship programs, charter school funding, and private school zoning requirements.

House Bill 1105, which passed the 2025 Florida Legislature, prohibits elementary and middle school students from using wireless communications devices during the entire school day, not just during instructional time as previously required.

The bill requires district school boards to adopt specific rules governing when and where students can use cell phones, including exceptions for students with disabilities or those with individualized education plans.

The legislation also creates a pilot program requiring the Department of Education to select six counties of varying sizes to implement a full cell phone ban policy in high schools during the 2025-2026 school year. The department must report findings on student achievement and behavior to state lawmakers by December 2026.

For charter schools, the bill increases financial transparency by requiring school districts to provide detailed funding information annually, including estimated revenue from sales taxes and millage rates. Districts must also post revenue summary reports on their websites.

The bill creates provisions for "job engine charter schools" and prohibits school districts from charging rental or leasing fees for conversion charter schools.

Florida's popular Bright Futures Scholarship program will see several changes, including revised eligibility requirements for students with non-Florida high school diplomas and the removal of the Capstone designation requirement for Florida Academic Scholars awards.

Private schools in qualifying counties will be allowed to construct new facilities on certain properties without being subject to specific zoning conditions, though health and safety requirements must still be met.

The Council on the Social Status of Black Men and Boys will be transferred from the Department of Legal Affairs to Florida Memorial University, which will now provide administrative oversight.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.