Launch My Career helps students plan for future

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. --- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation and several Bonita Springs organizations are teaming up to help students find the right career path for them.

The Launch My Career is a free and interactive website that allows students to learn about different careers, set lifestyle goals, estimate their cost of living and find a college or university that fits their needs.

"Launch My Career is a great tool for students and parents to use to help guide their decision-making process," said Tiffany Esposito, President and CEO of the BSACC and Executive Director of the BSEEDC. "It's tough to know where to start with big decisions like college selection and career choices."

The BSACC and BSEEDC are both recipients of a grant to promote Launch My Career FL.

For more information visit LaunchMyCareerFL.org.