Latest information on gas contamination in SWFL

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) has issued an update on the fuel contamination issue impacting parts of Southwest Florida.

As of 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, the following stations are under a stop sale order, pending lab results:



7-Eleven: 4325 Lee Boulevard, Lehigh Acres

7-Eleven: 12750 South Cleveland Avenue, Fort Myers

7-Eleven: 290 Lakeland Park Road, Lakeland

7-Eleven: 940 S Broad St., Brooksville

7-Eleven: 1626 Meadow Road, Lehigh Acres

7-Eleven: 2401 James Redman Parkway, Plant City

BJ's Wholesale: 1929 Pine Island Road N.E., Cape Coral

BJ's Wholesale: 9372 Ben C Pratt Six Mile Cypress Pkwy., Fort Myers

BJ's Wholesale: 13585 NE 86th Path, Lady Lakes

Handy Foods Store #86: 21321 Palm Beach Blvd., Alva

Superday CITGO: 1595 South McCall Road, Port Charlotte

Bolton One LLC: 15434 US Highway 19, Hudson

JHW #310 - DBA Avenue CITGO: 11867 N. Williams St., Dunellon

AL Prime - Daytona Beach: 1898 S. Clyde Morris Blvd., Daytona Beach

Choice Food & Gas: 310 N Central Ave., Umatilla

Perfection Station 5: 9931 N Florida Ave., Tampa

Rogers Petroleum: 134 N Desoto Ave., Arcadia

The following stations have been inspected and cleared by FDACS to resume fuel sales: