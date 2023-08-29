Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Latest information on gas contamination in SWFL

gas pump station car fuel
Jessica Hill/ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE- In this April 28, 2011 file photo, John Magel pumps gas at a station in Wethersfield, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, file)
gas pump station car fuel
Posted at 4:10 PM, Aug 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-29 16:10:42-04

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) has issued an update on the fuel contamination issue impacting parts of Southwest Florida.

As of 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, the following stations are under a stop sale order, pending lab results:

  • 7-Eleven: 4325 Lee Boulevard, Lehigh Acres
  • 7-Eleven: 12750 South Cleveland Avenue, Fort Myers
  • 7-Eleven: 290 Lakeland Park Road, Lakeland
  • 7-Eleven: 940 S Broad St., Brooksville
  • 7-Eleven: 1626 Meadow Road, Lehigh Acres
  • 7-Eleven: 2401 James Redman Parkway, Plant City
  • BJ's Wholesale: 1929 Pine Island Road N.E., Cape Coral
  • BJ's Wholesale: 9372 Ben C Pratt Six Mile Cypress Pkwy., Fort Myers
  • BJ's Wholesale: 13585 NE 86th Path, Lady Lakes
  • Handy Foods Store #86: 21321 Palm Beach Blvd., Alva
  • Superday CITGO: 1595 South McCall Road, Port Charlotte
  • Bolton One LLC: 15434 US Highway 19, Hudson
  • JHW #310 - DBA Avenue CITGO: 11867 N. Williams St., Dunellon
  • AL Prime - Daytona Beach: 1898 S. Clyde Morris Blvd., Daytona Beach
  • Choice Food & Gas: 310 N Central Ave., Umatilla
  • Perfection Station 5: 9931 N Florida Ave., Tampa
  • Rogers Petroleum: 134 N Desoto Ave., Arcadia

The following stations have been inspected and cleared by FDACS to resume fuel sales:

  • 7-Eleven: 720 Chiquita Boulevard, North Cape Coral
  • 7-Eleven: 2604 Skyline Boulevard, Cape Coral
  • 7-Eleven: 601 Pine Island Rd. S.W., Cape Coral
  • 7-Eleven: 6050 Dean Dairy Road, Zephyrhills
  • 7-Eleven: 714 Burnt Store Road, Cape Coral
  • Handy Foods Store #87: 3205 Lee Blvd., Lehigh Acres
  • Faulkenburg CITGO: 5320 Faulkenburg Road, Tampa
  • PJI LLC: 7977 W Dunnellon Road, Dunnellon (Regular and premium fuel was not contaminated, only diesel fuel)
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Send us your “Good Morning Sunshine” videos and we'll play them on FOX 4 Morning News!