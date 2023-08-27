FDACS identifies potential widespread fuel contamination at the Port of Tampa

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services (FDACS) has identified potentially widespread fuel contamination caused by human error at the Port of Tampa.

Any fuel purchased after 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, at stations supplied by Citgo from the Port of Tampa, has a strong likelihood of being contaminated with diesel fuel.

FDACS says at this time, Citgo will not release the list of gas stations that received contaminated fuel.

FDACS is aware the Port of Tampa serves gas stations in the greater Tampa region and on the west side of Florida south to Naples.

Citgo sells gas to BJs, 7-Eleven, and also some unbranded stations.

FDACS will send a more accurate list as it becomes available.

FDACS says contaminated gasoline and diesel have the potential to cause engine damage or affect operability.

Impacted stations have been asked to stop selling gas until the contaminated fuel is replaced and tanks are cleaned.

Once the stations are cleared or have completed a corrective action plan fuel will once again be safe for purchase.

According to FDACS consumer's vehicles or generators may not properly function.

If you believe you were sold contaminated gasoline, you can file a complaint by calling 1-800-HELP-FLA online at www.fdacs.gov [lnks.gd].

Florida Department of Emergency Management is coordinating with petroleum retailers, ports, and all additional stakeholders to ensure that this disruption won’t be widespread and that residents can have seamless access to fuel.

At the direction of Governor Ron DeSantis, FDEM has already waived size, weight, and hour restrictions to get resources into the state as quickly and efficiently as possible.

