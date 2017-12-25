Late night crash leaves 1 dead

11:42 AM, Dec 24, 2017
11:05 PM, Dec 24, 2017

A Fort Myers man is dead following a crash that happened on Cemetery Road overnight. It happened shortly after 12:00 a.m. on Cemetery Road near Skate Circle. 18-year-old Samuel Tyler Brown of Fort Myers stopped in the eastbound lane when an oncoming vehicle struck him, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers say Brown had no reflective lights on his motorcycle or reflective clothing on. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FORT MYERS, Fla. - A Fort Myers man is dead following a crash that happened on Cemetery Road overnight.

It happened shortly after 12:00 a.m. on Cemetery Road near Skate Circle.

18-year-old Samuel Tyler Brown of Fort Myers stopped in the eastbound lane when an oncoming vehicle struck him, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers say Brown had no reflective lights on his motorcycle or reflective clothing on.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second drivers sustained no injuries.

Charges are still pending at this time.

 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top