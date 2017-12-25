Late night crash leaves 1 dead

FORT MYERS, Fla. - A Fort Myers man is dead following a crash that happened on Cemetery Road overnight.

It happened shortly after 12:00 a.m. on Cemetery Road near Skate Circle.

18-year-old Samuel Tyler Brown of Fort Myers stopped in the eastbound lane when an oncoming vehicle struck him, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

Troopers say Brown had no reflective lights on his motorcycle or reflective clothing on.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second drivers sustained no injuries.

Charges are still pending at this time.