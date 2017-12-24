Last minute holiday shopping becoming stressful

CAPE CORAL, Fla. -- With two days to go before Christmas, heavy traffic and long lines are taking over Southwest Florida and the last minute holiday shoppers are feeling pushed for time.

“It’s hard to find a parking spot here and there’s probably going to be lines out the door," said Cory Rose, a holiday shopper.

According to the national retail federation, 53 percent of consumers planned to shop on "Super Saturday." Also known as the Saturday before Christmas. It showed in stores like Target, Publix and Kohl's which were full of crowds hoping they remembered everything and everyone on their list.

“You tend to forget people and the last thing you want to do is forget something.”