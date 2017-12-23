Last minute Christmas shopping boost local businesses sales

SOUTHWEST FLORIDA --- It's that time of the year where people are doing last minute shopping.

While many will be shopping, businesses in Southwest Florida say it's mostly men coming into their business looking for last minute gifts.

According to researchers men are three times as likely to shop on Christmas Eve and twice as likely to buy their gifts at a supermarket.

4 In Your Corner speaking to some men who admit that they enjoy last minute shopping.

Cre8 Salon in Cape Coral says men have coming in purchasing a pampering session for their loved ones.

"For the gift cards, yes, that has been the last minute gift for men this season," says Tiffany Latham.

Gift cards for a relaxing session at your significant others salon is great but for some visions of sparkling things dance in their heads.

The Diamond District tells 4 In Your Corner that their store has been flooded with men seeking the perfect last minute gift for under the three.

"One of the things that seems to be consistent is diamond stud earrings," says Todd Schusterman co-owner of Diamond District. "That seems to be one of the main staples that guys like to do and our diamond stud counter has been packed."

Whether you're looking to pamper your loved one with a gift card to their favorite salon or a with a diamond, there's only a few days left until Christmas morning.



