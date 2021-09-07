Last 'Chance' to vote for Lee County K-9 officer in Hero Dog Awards

FORT MYERS, Fla. — Tuesday is your last opportunity to vote for a Lee County K-9 officer in the 2021 American Humane Hero Dog Awards.

"Chance" was a victim of animal abuse before being rescued, rehabilitated and adopted by a member of the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

Deputy Chance is now the face of the Deputy Dogs Pets on Patrol program in Lee County and has been titled as a Goodwill Ambassador by County Commissioners.

Voting ends at 3 p.m. ET Tuesday; click here to vote for Chance now.

The American Humane Hero Dog Awards are an annual, nationwide competition that recognizes the heroes on both ends of the leash. The category finalists will be honored on the nationwide broadcast on Hallmark Drama, October 20 at 9 pm ET.