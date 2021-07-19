Larry Willis Classic teaches young men about boxing, and life

FORT MYERS — The Larry Willis Classic is Fort Myers does more than teach kids about boxing.

It also teaches about life.

"This event is in honor of my dad and his testament to the community, his devotion to the helping young boys become young men," said Quinton Willis, Larry Willis' son. "When kids are in the gym they are a lot more focused and we aren't going to reach everyone through boxing, so with this event we are putting some things together to form some life skill camps and just talk to people that need conversation."

"He was a mentor for a lot people in the community," said Quinton Willis.

"He always give good advice if you listen what he says is on point so I guarantee it will benefit you in the long run," said boxer Juan Antonio.

"We are looking at kids at ages 8-and oldest fighting is 34," said Larry Willis.

"Boxing It gives you confidence and also builds you as a man as you develop through life," said Antonio. "It just keeps you ambitious and striving for things."

"If they're staying busy they're staying out of trouble in most cases. It doesn't work all the time, but in most cases if you can keep them busy, keep them occupied, you can keep them out of trouble and that's my goal to keep them out of trouble," said Larry Willis.